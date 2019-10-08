Fight Schedule

At First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan McCorry, 12, for Barrett’s Commonwealth super featherweight title; Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Anim, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Michael Ramabeletsa vs. Jack Bateson, 10, super bantamweights; Troy Williamson vs. Nav Mansouri, 10, super welterweights.
At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong, 12, heavyweights; Charles Conwell vs. Patrick Day, 10, super welterweights; Josh Hernandez vs. Giovanni Mioletti, 10, super featherweights.
At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (ESPN), Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC and Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweights; Luis Collazo vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10, welterweights; Michael Seals vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10, light heavyweights.
At Charleroi, Belgium, Ryad Merhy vs. Imre Szello, 12, for Merhy’s interim WBA World cruiserweight title; Mikalai Vesialou vs. Abdul Khattab, 12, for Vesialou’s WBA Continental middleweight title.
At TBA, South Africa, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Simpiwe Konkco, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC World/IBO minimumweight titles.
At O2 Arena, London, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBC Diamond super lightweight titles; Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby, 12, lightweights; Yves Ngabu vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Ngabu’s European cruiserweight title; James Tennyson vs. Craig Evans, 10, lightweights.
At Santander Arena, Reading, Pa. (SHO), Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha, 12, super welterweights; Robert Easter Jr. vs. Adrian Granados, 10, super lightweights; Rau’shee Warren vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12, bantamweights.
At Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nev., Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12, for the vacant WBO featherweight title; Josh Greer vs. Antonio Nieves, 10, bantamweights; Albert Bell vs. Frank De Alba, 10, super featherweights; Jason Sanchez vs. Adeilson Dos Santos, 10, featherweights; Andy Vences vs. Mark Bernaldez, 10, super featherweights.
At Sam’s Town Hotel Casino, Las Vegas (SHO), Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales, 10, super featherweights.
At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso, 10, super welterweights; Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar, 10, super featherweights.
At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC World super featherweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title; Javier Molina vs. Hiroki Okada, 10, junior welterweights.
At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno, 10, lightweights.
At Saitama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and Donaire’s WBA bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series final); Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC World bantamweight title.
At Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua, 12, for Ruiz’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles.
