Fight Schedule

Oct. 24

At Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif., Elwin Soto vs. Edward Heno, 12, for Soto’s WBO junior flyweight title; Ricardo Sandoval vs. Alonso Melendez, 10, flyweights.

Oct. 25

At Chonburi, Thailand, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Simpiwe Konkco, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC World minimumweight titles.

Oct. 26

At O2 Arena, London, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBC Diamond super lightweight titles; Dereck Chisora vs. David Price, 12, heavyweights; Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby, 12, lightweights; Yves Ngabu vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Ngabu’s European cruiserweight title; Conor Benn vs. Laszlo Toth, 10, for Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title; Abass Baraou vs. John O’Donnell, 10, for Baraou’s WBA International super welterweight title;

At Santander Arena, Reading, Pa. (SHO), Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 12, super welterweights; Robert Easter Jr. vs. Adrian Granados, 10, super lightweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Jack Mulowayi, 10, heavyweights.

At Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Wilfredo Mendez vs. Gabriel Mendoza, 12, for Mendez’s WBO minimumweight title; Felix Diaz vs. Dario Ferman, 10, welterweights; Yenifel Vicente vs. Victor Ruiz, 10, super bantamweights.

At Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nev., Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12, for the vacant WBO featherweight title; Josh Greer vs. Antonio Nieves, 10, bantamweights; Albert Bell vs. Frank De Alba, 10, super featherweights; Jason Sanchez vs. Adeilson Dos Santos, 10, featherweights; Andy Vences vs. Mark Bernaldez, 10, super featherweights.

Nov. 1

At Sam’s Town Hotel Casino, Las Vegas (SHO), Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales, 10, super featherweights; Richardson Hitchins vs. Kevin Johnson, 10 rounds, super lightweights.

Nov. 2

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso, 10, super welterweights; Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar, 10, super featherweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC World super featherweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title; Javier Molina vs. Hiroki Okada, 10, junior welterweights.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Sergey Kovalev vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for WBO light heavyweight title; Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Jorge Fortea, 12, junior middleweights; Blair Cobbs vs. Carlos Ortiz, 10, for the vacant NABF welterweight title; Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno, 10, for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title; Meiirim Nursultanov vs. Cristian Olivas, 10, middleweights.

Nov. 7

At Saitama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and Donaire’s WBA bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series final); Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC World bantamweight title.

Nov. 9

At Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif., Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr., 12, for Herring’s WBO super featherweight title.

At Staples Center, Los Angeles, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 12, for Saunders’ WBO super middleweight title.

Nov. 15

At Paris, Kane Wtts vs. Arsen Goularirian, 12, for Watts’ WBA Super World cruiserweight title.

At WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, Iowa (SHO), Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10, welterweights; Marcos Escudero vs. Joseph George, 10, light heavyweights.

Nov. 16

At Glasgow, Scotland (ESPN), Lee McGregor vs. Kash Farooq, 12, for the McGregor’s Commonwealth and Farooq’s BBBofC British bantamweight titles.

Nov. 23

At Liverpool, England, Callum Smith vs. John Ryder, for Smith’s WBA super middleweight title; Craig Glover vs. Chris Billam-Smith, 10, cruiserweights; James Tennyson vs. Craig Evans, 10, lightweights.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title; Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, 12, for the vacant WBA junior lightweight title.

At Fantasy Springs, Indio, Calif., Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado, 12, for Cancio’s WBA junior lightweight title; Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III, 12, for Can’s WBA featherweight title; Rashidi Ellis vs. Eddie Gomez, 10, welterweights.

Nov. 30

At Monte Carlo, Monaco, Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Besputin, 12, for the vacant WBA welterweight title; Zhang Zhilei vs. Sergey Kuzmin, 10, heavyweights.

At the Cosmopolitan Hotel, Las Vegas (ESPN), Oscar Valdez vs. Andres Gutierrez, 10, super featherweights; Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreay, 10, super featherweights; Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. William Silva, 10, super lightweights; Adam Lopez vs. Luis Coria, 10, featheweights.

Dec. 7

At Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua, 12, for Ruiz’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles.

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan, 12, for Charlo’s WBC middleweight title.

Dec. 14

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Terence Crawford vs. Egis Kavaliauskas, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title; Richard Commey vs. Teofim Lopez, 12, for Commey’s IBF lightweight title; Michael Conlan vs. Valdimir Nikitin, 10, featherweights.

Dec. 23

At Yokohoma, Japan (ESPN), Ryota Murata vs Steve Butler, 12, for Murata’s WBA World middleweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Felix Alvarado, 12, for Shiro’s WBC and Alvarado’s IBF junior flyweight titles; Moruti Mhtalane vs. Akira Yaegashi, 12, for Mhtalane’s IBF flyweight title.

Dec. 31

At Tokyo, Kazuto Ioka vs. Jeyvier Cintron, 12, for Ioka’s WBO super flyweight title.

