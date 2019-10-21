Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fiorentina extends its unbeaten run to 6 matches

October 21, 2019 5:42 pm
 
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina extended its unbeaten run to six matches with a 0-0 draw at Brescia in Serie A on Monday.

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Viola after losing their opening four games.

Fiorentina is ninth while Brescia is 15th, only one spot above the relegation zone.

Mario Balotelli, who had missed training recently due to a slight injury, came on in the second half and nearly won it for Brescia with a header that was just wide.

Brescia also had a goal disallowed by VAR due to a handball.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

