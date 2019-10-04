Flames-Avalanche Sums

Calgary 1 2 0—3 Colorado 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Colorado, Donskoi 1 (Girard, Burakovsky), 5:59 (pp). 2, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 8:33 (pp). 3, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (Landeskog), 16:08. Penalties_Monahan, CGY, (interference), 0:10; Brodie, CGY, (hooking), 4:08; Bellemare, COL, (interference), 6:26; Zadorov, COL, (hooking), 7:50; Frolik, CGY, (interference), 12:40.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Gaudreau 1 (Tkachuk, Monahan), 1:50 (pp). 5, Colorado, Compher 1 (Zadorov, Calvert), 12:22. 6, Colorado, Rantanen 2 (MacKinnon, Makar), 16:51 (pp). 7, Calgary, Giordano 1 (Bennett, Ryan), 17:07. Penalties_Burakovsky, COL, (interference), 1:37; Frolik, CGY, (hooking), 2:02; Kylington, CGY, (tripping), 10:14; Nieto, COL, (hooking), 13:57; Zadorov, COL, (boarding), 15:42; Lucic, CGY, (instigator), 15:42; Lucic, CGY, Misconduct (instigator), 15:42; Lucic, CGY, Major (fighting), 15:42; Zadorov, COL, Major (fighting), 15:42; Backlund, CGY, (cross checking), 16:42.

Third Period_8, Colorado, Donskoi 2 (Nieto, Graves), 18:51. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 3-13-14_30. Colorado 14-12-6_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 2 of 4; Colorado 2 of 6.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 0-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 1-0-0 (30-27).

A_18,016 (18,007). T_2:40.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bevan Mills.

