Flames-Ducks Sums

Calgary 0 1 1—2 Anaheim 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Jankowski, CGY, (tripping), 12:48.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 5 (H.Lindholm, Manson), 0:12. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Brodie, Gaudreau), 15:32. Penalties_Stone, CGY, (tripping), 6:10.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Czarnik, Tkachuk), 8:57. Penalties_E.Lindholm, CGY, (tripping), 10:17.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-12-6_29. Anaheim 9-10-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 0; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 1-1-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-3-0 (29-27).

A_15,690 (17,174). T_2:20.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Vaughan Rody.

