Flames-Golden Knights Sums

October 13, 2019 1:18 am
 
Calgary 0 2 0—2
Vegas 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Nosek 3 (Ma.Stone, Carrier), 3:24. Penalties_Mangiapane, CGY, (interference), 0:21; Engelland, VGK, (holding), 3:52.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Tkachuk, Backlund), 4:02. 3, Calgary, Gaudreau 3 (Monahan), 4:35. 4, Vegas, Ma.Stone 3 (Pacioretty), 6:44. 5, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Merrill, Karlsson), 9:54. 6, Vegas, Stastny 1 (Pacioretty, Engelland), 17:26. Penalties_Lindholm, CGY, (interference), 7:35; McNabb, VGK, (interference), 14:56; Ma.Stone, VGK, (delay of game), 18:19.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Reaves 1, 4:47. 8, Vegas, Glass 2 (Hague, Zykov), 17:12. Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (tripping), 8:59; Frolik, CGY, (interference), 13:06.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-17-9_35. Vegas 9-10-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 2-2-1 (30 shots-24 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-1-0 (35-33).

A_18,192 (17,367). T_2:26.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.

