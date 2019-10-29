Flames-Hurricanes Sum

Calgary 1 0 0—1 Carolina 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 8 (Hamonic, Gaudreau), 13:04.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 4 (Wallmark), 9:13. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 5 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 12:35 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-13-4_29. Carolina 11-7-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Carolina 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 5-4-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 6-1-1 (29-28).

A_13,864 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Furman South. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, James Tobias.

