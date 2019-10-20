Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Kings Sum

October 20, 2019 2:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 0 1—1
Los Angeles 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Toffoli 3 (Lizotte, Carter), 1:15.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Carter 1, 0:16. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 3, 5:45 (sh). 4, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 3 (Amadio, Martinez), 8:58 (pp).

Third Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 1, 17:50.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-4-12_24. Los Angeles 8-20-8_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Los Angeles 1 of 8.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 0-1-0 (8 shots-8 saves), Rittich 4-3-1 (28-24). Los Angeles, Quick 1-3-0 (24-23).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:32.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska