Flames-Stars Sum

|Calgary
|0
|0
|2
|0—3
|Dallas
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
|Calgary won shootout 2-1.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Dallas, L’Esperance 1 (Hanley, Faksa), 16:39.
Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 1 (Klingberg, Hintz), 0:09 (pp). 3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Giordano), 2:49 (pp). 4, Calgary, Hanifin 2 (Backlund, Tkachuk), 5:32.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Calgary 2 (Monahan G, Tkachuk NG, Gaudreau G), Dallas 1 (Seguin G, Radulov NG, Benn NG).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-8-3_29. Dallas 9-16-7-4_36.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 2-1-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-2-1 (29-27).
A_17,989 (18,532). T_2:42.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.