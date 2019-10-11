Flames-Stars Sum

Calgary 0 0 2 0—3 Dallas 0 1 1 0—2 Calgary won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, L’Esperance 1 (Hanley, Faksa), 16:39.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 1 (Klingberg, Hintz), 0:09 (pp). 3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Giordano), 2:49 (pp). 4, Calgary, Hanifin 2 (Backlund, Tkachuk), 5:32.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Calgary 2 (Monahan G, Tkachuk NG, Gaudreau G), Dallas 1 (Seguin G, Radulov NG, Benn NG).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-8-3_29. Dallas 9-16-7-4_36.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 2-1-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-2-1 (29-27).

A_17,989 (18,532). T_2:42.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.