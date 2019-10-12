Listen Live Sports

Florida A&M rallies late to beat South Carolina State 42-38

October 12, 2019 8:04 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Stanley threw for a career-high 427 yards and had three touchdowns including a scoring strike to Kamari Young with just over a minute remaining to secure the win as Florida A&M beat South Carolina State 42-38 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first time the Rattlers (5-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) have beaten SC State since the 2001 season.

FAMU trailed 38-35 late when Stanley capped a 50-yard drive with a 19-yard throw to Young with 1:08 left to move the Rattlers into a 42-38 lead. After the kickoff, the defense forced SC State to turn the ball over on downs, sealing the win.

The Rattlers led by 35-24 with just under five minutes remaining before a touchdown throw from Corey Fields to Shaquan Davis followed by a blocked punt recovery in the end zone by Deondre Daniels gave SC State a 38-35 lead with 2:18 left.

Xavier Smith caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Rattlers. David Manigo caught 11 passes for 136 yards.

Fields threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1).

