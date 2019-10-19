Listen Live Sports

Florida International beats UTEP 32-17

October 19, 2019 10:27 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Jones ran 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 61 yards to help Florida International beat UTEP 32-17 on Saturday.

Jones’ 3-yard TD run made it 25-7 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, and Napoleon Maxwell stretched it 32-10 with a 10-yard TD run with 3:43 to go.

The Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Conference USA) trailed 7-3 after the first quarter before scoring 15 second-quarter points on a touchdown, two field goals and a safety.

James Morgan was 9 of 17 for 150 yards passing and a touchdown for Florida International. Shemar Thornton caught four passes for 50 yards and a score.

Kai Locksley ran 11 times for 66 yards, and Treyvon Hughes rushed 20 times for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Miners (1-5, 0-3).

