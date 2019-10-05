Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida International rides big first half to rout of UMass

October 5, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — James Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Anthony Jones rushed for 115 yards and a score and Florida International routed Massachusetts 44-0 on Saturday night.

Maurice Alexander returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown and totaled 140 yards on two returns for FIU (2-3).

The Panthers led 34-0 at halftime, scoring touchdowns on two TD passes by Morgan, Alexander’s punt return touchdown, Jones’ scoring run and two field goals by Jose Borregales.

Through three quarters UMass (1-5) had 130 total yards with five first downs and trailed 44-0. The Minutemen lost yards in the fourth quarter and finished at 115 total.

Advertisement

FIU’s Austin Maloney, averaging 20.7 yards per catch, caught two passes for 47 yards and Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore