Florida man barred from campuses after violating agent law

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A Florida man working for a former NFL agent has been barred from several North Carolina university campuses after pleading guilty to violating the state’s sports agent law nearly a decade.

Willie James Barley Jr., 35, was indicted in September 2013 on four felony counts of athlete-agent inducement for providing improper cash and travel benefits to former Tar Heels football player Robert Quinn. Those charges were tied to the eventual NFL first-round draft pick’s trip to Florida in May 2010.

Prosecutor W. Scott Harkey said Thursday that U.S. marshals had to retrieve Barley from Florida for Wednesday’s hearing in Orange County, where Barley pleaded guilty to one count of inducement and failure to appear in court.

Barley received 18 months of supervised probation and a suspended jail sentence of 12 to 25 months, while the remaining three inducement charges were dismissed.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , https://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.