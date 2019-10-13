Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Canucks Sums

October 13, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 1 1 0—2
Vancouver 1 1 0 0—3
Vancouver won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Pettersson, Tanev), 5:01. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (tripping), 6:05; Twarynski, PHI, (cross checking), 13:42.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Twarynski 1 (Sanheim, Braun), 3:14. 3, Vancouver, Pearson 2 (Tanev, Leivo), 4:27. Penalties_Vancouver bench, served by Virtanen (too many men on the ice), 0:50.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 2 (Niskanen, Konecny), 14:58 (pp). Penalties_Benn, VAN, (interference), 13:55.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Couturier, PHI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:47.

Advertisement

Shootout_Philadelphia 1 (Voracek NG, Giroux G, Hayes NG), Vancouver 2 (Boeser NG, Pettersson G, Pearson G).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-10-14-1_32. Vancouver 6-7-6-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 2-0-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 2-2-0 (32-30).

A_18,652 (18,910). T_2:39.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched