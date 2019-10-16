Flyers-Flames Sum

Philadelphia 0 0 1—1 Calgary 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Frolik 1, 1:35.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Giordano, Ryan), 14:15.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Niskanen 1 (Konecny, Couturier), 4:58. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 4, 19:49.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-6-6_22. Calgary 13-13-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 0-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Calgary, Rittich 3-2-1 (22-21).

A_17,771 (19,289). T_2:32.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

