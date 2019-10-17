Flyers-Oilers Sum

Philadelphia 1 0 2—3 Edmonton 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 5 (McDavid), 1:13. 2, Philadelphia, Voracek 1 (Giroux, Couturier), 7:36 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Bear 1 (Nugent-Hopkins, Neal), 14:52.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 5 (Klefbom, K.Russell), 12:34. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 14:32 (pp). 6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 6 (McDavid), 16:26 (pp).

Third Period_7, Edmonton, Manning 1 (Kassian, McDavid), 3:40. 8, Philadelphia, Lindblom 3 (Voracek, Braun), 15:20. 9, Philadelphia, Voracek 2 (Provorov, Giroux), 17:42 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 16-11-25_52. Edmonton 8-10-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 6; Edmonton 2 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 2-1-1 (14 shots-10 saves), Elliott 0-1-0 (8-6). Edmonton, Koskinen 3-0-0 (52-49).

A_17,107 (18,641). T_2:33.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brandon Gawryletz.

