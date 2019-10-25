For Games of Friday October 25

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Greinke (R) 18-5 2.93 23-14 1-0 10.0 0.00 Washington Sanchez (R) 8:07p 11-8 3.85 18-15 0-0 3.0 6.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Greinke 0-1 13.0 2.77 Sanchez 1-0 15.2 1.72

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

