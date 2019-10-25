Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

For Games of Friday October 25

October 25, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Houston Greinke (R) 18-5 2.93 23-14 1-0 10.0 0.00
Washington Sanchez (R) 8:07p 11-8 3.85 18-15 0-0 3.0 6.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Greinke 0-1 13.0 2.77
Sanchez 1-0 15.2 1.72

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal