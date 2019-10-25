For Games of Friday October 25

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Greinke
|(R)
|18-5
|2.93
|23-14
|1-0
|10.0
|0.00
|Washington
|Sanchez
|(R)
|8:07p
|11-8
|3.85
|18-15
|0-0
|3.0
|6.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Greinke
|0-1
|13.0
|2.77
|Sanchez
|1-0
|15.2
|1.72
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
