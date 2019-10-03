For Games of Friday October 4

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA St. Louis Flaherty (R) 11-8 2.75 17-16 1-0 12.0 2.25 Atlanta Foltynewicz (R) 4:37p 8-6 4.54 13-8 1-1 10.2 6.75

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Flaherty 1-0 22.0 0.41 Foltynewicz 2-1 18.0 2.00

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE 2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Tampa Bay Glasnow (R) 6-1 1.78 10-2 1-0 5.0 1.80 Houston Verlander (R) 2:05p 21-6 2.58 24-10 2-0 12.1 0.73

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Glasnow 0-0 10.1 0.00 Verlander 3-0 17.0 2.65

___

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Minnesota Berrios (R) 14-8 3.68 19-13 0-0 0.0 0.00 New York Paxton (L) 7:07p 15-6 3.82 20-9 0-0 3.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Berrios 2-0 19.1 4.19 Paxton 2-0 12.0 2.25

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

Advertisement

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.