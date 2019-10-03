For Games of Friday October 4

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|(R)
|11-8
|2.75
|17-16
|1-0
|12.0
|2.25
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|(R)
|4:37p
|8-6
|4.54
|13-8
|1-1
|10.2
|6.75
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|1-0
|22.0
|0.41
|Foltynewicz
|2-1
|18.0
|2.00
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow
|(R)
|6-1
|1.78
|10-2
|1-0
|5.0
|1.80
|Houston
|Verlander
|(R)
|2:05p
|21-6
|2.58
|24-10
|2-0
|12.1
|0.73
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|0-0
|10.1
|0.00
|Verlander
|3-0
|17.0
|2.65
___
|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Minnesota
|Berrios
|(R)
|14-8
|3.68
|19-13
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|New York
|Paxton
|(L)
|7:07p
|15-6
|3.82
|20-9
|0-0
|3.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Berrios
|2-0
|19.1
|4.19
|Paxton
|2-0
|12.0
|2.25
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
