For Games of Monday October 14

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA St. Louis Flaherty (R) 11-8 2.75 18-17 0-0 0.0 0.00 Washington Strasburg (R) 7:38p 18-6 3.32 23-12 1-0 11.2 2.31

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Flaherty 2-1 20.0 1.80 Strasburg 2-0 18.0 2.50

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

