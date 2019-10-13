For Games of Monday October 14

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|(R)
|11-8
|2.75
|18-17
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Washington
|Strasburg
|(R)
|7:38p
|18-6
|3.32
|23-12
|1-0
|11.2
|2.31
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|2-1
|20.0
|1.80
|Strasburg
|2-0
|18.0
|2.50
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|INTERLEAGUE
|KEY
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
