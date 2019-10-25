For Games of Saturday October 26

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Urquidy (R) 2-1 3.95 4-3 0-0 0.0 0.00 Washington Corbin (L) 8:07p 14-7 3.25 22-13 0-0 1.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Urquidy 1-1 15.0 4.20 Corbin 1-1 15.1 6.46

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

