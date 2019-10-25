For Games of Saturday October 26

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Urquidy
|(R)
|2-1
|3.95
|4-3
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Washington
|Corbin
|(L)
|8:07p
|14-7
|3.25
|22-13
|0-0
|1.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|1-1
|15.0
|4.20
|Corbin
|1-1
|15.1
|6.46
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.