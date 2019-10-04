For Games of Saturday October 5

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Minnesota
|Dobnak
|(R)
|2-1
|1.59
|3-2
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|New York
|Tanaka
|(R)
|5:07p
|11-9
|4.45
|19-12
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Dobnak
|2-0
|16.1
|1.10
|Tanaka
|1-0
|16.0
|5.06
___
|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|(L)
|6-8
|4.29
|12-11
|0-1
|6.0
|7.50
|Houston
|Cole
|(R)
|9:07p
|20-5
|2.50
|26-7
|0-1
|12.2
|3.55
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Snell
|0-1
|6.0
|4.50
|Cole
|3-0
|20.0
|1.35
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
