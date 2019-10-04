For Games of Saturday October 5

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Minnesota TBD ( ) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 New York Tanaka (R) 5:07p 11-9 4.45 19-12 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00 Tanaka 1-0 16.0 5.06

___

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Tampa Bay Snell (L) 6-8 4.29 12-11 0-1 6.0 7.50 Houston Cole (R) 9:07p 20-5 2.50 26-7 0-1 12.2 3.55

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Snell 0-1 6.0 4.50 Cole 3-0 20.0 1.35

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

