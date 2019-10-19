For Games of Sunday October 20

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|New York
|Severino
|(R)
|1-1
|1.50
|3-2
|0-1
|4.1
|4.15
|Houston
|Cole
|(R)
|7:38p
|20-5
|2.50
|29-7
|1-0
|14.0
|1.93
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Severino
|0-2
|11.1
|3.18
|Cole
|3-0
|22.2
|0.40
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
