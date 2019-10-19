For Games of Sunday October 20

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA New York Severino (R) 1-1 1.50 3-2 0-1 4.1 4.15 Houston Cole (R) 7:38p 20-5 2.50 29-7 1-0 14.0 1.93

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Severino 0-2 11.1 3.18 Cole 3-0 22.2 0.40

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.