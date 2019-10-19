Listen Live Sports

For Games of Sunday October 20

October 19, 2019 5:31 pm
 
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
New York Severino (R) 1-1 1.50 3-2 0-1 4.1 4.15
Houston Cole (R) 7:38p 20-5 2.50 29-7 1-0 14.0 1.93
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Severino 0-2 11.1 3.18
Cole 3-0 22.2 0.40

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

