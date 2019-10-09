For Games of Thursday October 10

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Minnesota
|Glasnow
|(R)
|6-1
|1.78
|10-3
|0-1
|5.1
|5.06
|New York
|Cole
|(R)
|12:00a
|20-5
|2.50
|27-7
|1-0
|7.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|0-1
|11.2
|1.54
|Cole
|3-0
|19.2
|0.46
___
|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow
|(R)
|6-1
|1.78
|10-3
|1-1
|9.1
|2.89
|Houston
|Cole
|(R)
|7:07p
|20-5
|2.50
|27-7
|1-1
|20.1
|2.21
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|0-1
|11.2
|1.54
|Cole
|3-0
|19.2
|0.46
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.