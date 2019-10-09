For Games of Thursday October 10

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Minnesota Glasnow (R) 6-1 1.78 10-3 0-1 5.1 5.06 New York Cole (R) 12:00a 20-5 2.50 27-7 1-0 7.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Glasnow 0-1 11.2 1.54 Cole 3-0 19.2 0.46

___

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Tampa Bay Glasnow (R) 6-1 1.78 10-3 1-1 9.1 2.89 Houston Cole (R) 7:07p 20-5 2.50 27-7 1-1 20.1 2.21

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

