The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
For Games of Thursday October 10

October 9, 2019 5:31 pm
 
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Minnesota Glasnow (R) 6-1 1.78 10-3 0-1 5.1 5.06
New York Cole (R) 12:00a 20-5 2.50 27-7 1-0 7.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Glasnow 0-1 11.2 1.54
Cole 3-0 19.2 0.46

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Tampa Bay Glasnow (R) 6-1 1.78 10-3 1-1 9.1 2.89
Houston Cole (R) 7:07p 20-5 2.50 27-7 1-1 20.1 2.21
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Glasnow 0-1 11.2 1.54
Cole 3-0 19.2 0.46

INTERLEAGUE
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

