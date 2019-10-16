For Games of Thursday October 17

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Greinke
|(R)
|18-5
|2.93
|21-14
|1-1
|18.2
|2.89
|New York
|Tanaka
|(R)
|8:08p
|11-9
|4.45
|21-12
|1-0
|18.0
|1.50
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Greinke
|1-2
|18.0
|4.50
|Tanaka
|3-0
|18.0
|1.00
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.