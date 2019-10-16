For Games of Thursday October 17

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Greinke (R) 18-5 2.93 21-14 1-1 18.2 2.89 New York Tanaka (R) 8:08p 11-9 4.45 21-12 1-0 18.0 1.50

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Greinke 1-2 18.0 4.50 Tanaka 3-0 18.0 1.00

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

