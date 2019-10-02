For Games of Thursday October 3

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA St. Louis Mikolas (R) 9-14 4.16 17-15 0-1 7.0 3.86 Atlanta Keuchel (L) 5:02p 8-8 3.75 10-9 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Mikolas 1-1 18.2 3.38 Keuchel 0-3 16.0 6.19

___

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Washington Corbin (L) 14-7 3.25 21-12 1-0 7.0 0.00 Los Angeles Buehler (R) 8:37p 14-4 3.26 20-10 0-1 12.1 2.92

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Corbin 2-0 16.1 3.86 Buehler 1-1 16.0 4.50

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

