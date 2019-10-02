Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

For Games of Thursday October 3

October 2, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
St. Louis Mikolas (R) 9-14 4.16 17-15 0-1 7.0 3.86
Atlanta Keuchel (L) 5:02p 8-8 3.75 10-9 0-0 0.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Mikolas 1-1 18.2 3.38
Keuchel 0-3 16.0 6.19

___

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Washington Corbin (L) 14-7 3.25 21-12 1-0 7.0 0.00
Los Angeles Buehler (R) 8:37p 14-4 3.26 20-10 0-1 12.1 2.92
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Corbin 2-0 16.1 3.86
Buehler 1-1 16.0 4.50

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday