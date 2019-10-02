For Games of Thursday October 3

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|St. Louis
|Mikolas
|(R)
|9-14
|4.16
|17-15
|0-1
|7.0
|3.86
|Atlanta
|Keuchel
|(L)
|5:02p
|8-8
|3.75
|10-9
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|1-1
|18.2
|3.38
|Keuchel
|0-3
|16.0
|6.19
___
|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Washington
|Corbin
|(L)
|14-7
|3.25
|21-12
|1-0
|7.0
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|(R)
|8:37p
|14-4
|3.26
|20-10
|0-1
|12.1
|2.92
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Corbin
|2-0
|16.1
|3.86
|Buehler
|1-1
|16.0
|4.50
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|INTERLEAGUE
|KEY
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
