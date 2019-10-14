Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

For Games of Tuesday October 15

October 14, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
St. Louis Hudson (R) 16-7 3.35 23-10 1-1 13.0 2.08
Washington Corbin (L) 8:05p 14-7 3.25 21-13 1-1 11.1 4.76
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Hudson 0-0 12.2 2.84
Corbin 1-1 16.1 4.41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Houston Cole (R) 20-5 2.50 28-7 0-0 7.0 3.86
New York Severino (R) 4:08p 1-1 1.50 3-1 0-0 0.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Cole 3-0 20.2 0.87
Severino 1-1 12.0 1.50

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins