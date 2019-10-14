For Games of Tuesday October 15

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA St. Louis Hudson (R) 16-7 3.35 23-10 1-1 13.0 2.08 Washington Corbin (L) 8:05p 14-7 3.25 21-13 1-1 11.1 4.76

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Hudson 0-0 12.2 2.84 Corbin 1-1 16.1 4.41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE 2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Cole (R) 20-5 2.50 28-7 0-0 7.0 3.86 New York Severino (R) 4:08p 1-1 1.50 3-1 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Cole 3-0 20.2 0.87 Severino 1-1 12.0 1.50

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

