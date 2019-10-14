For Games of Tuesday October 15

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|St. Louis
|Hudson
|(R)
|16-7
|3.35
|23-10
|1-1
|13.0
|2.08
|Washington
|Corbin
|(L)
|8:05p
|14-7
|3.25
|21-13
|1-1
|11.1
|4.76
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Hudson
|0-0
|12.2
|2.84
|Corbin
|1-1
|16.1
|4.41
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Cole
|(R)
|20-5
|2.50
|28-7
|0-0
|7.0
|3.86
|New York
|Severino
|(R)
|4:08p
|1-1
|1.50
|3-1
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Cole
|3-0
|20.2
|0.87
|Severino
|1-1
|12.0
|1.50
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
