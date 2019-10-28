For Games of Tuesday October 29

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Washington
|Strasburg
|(R)
|18-6
|3.32
|25-12
|1-0
|6.0
|3.00
|Houston
|Verlander
|(R)
|8:07p
|21-6
|2.58
|26-13
|0-1
|6.0
|6.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|2-0
|19.0
|2.37
|Verlander
|0-2
|19.2
|4.58
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
