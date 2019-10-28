Listen Live Sports

For Games of Tuesday October 29

October 28, 2019 5:31 pm
 
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Washington Strasburg (R) 18-6 3.32 25-12 1-0 6.0 3.00
Houston Verlander (R) 8:07p 21-6 2.58 26-13 0-1 6.0 6.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Strasburg 2-0 19.0 2.37
Verlander 0-2 19.2 4.58

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

