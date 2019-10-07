Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
For Games of Tuesday October 8

October 7, 2019
 
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Houston Verlander (R) 21-6 2.58 25-10 3-0 19.1 0.47
Tampa Bay Castillo (R) 4:15p 5-8 3.41 4-2 0-1 5.2 3.18
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Verlander 3-0 18.0 2.50
Castillo 0-1 4.1 10.38

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Sports News

The Associated Press

