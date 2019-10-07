For Games of Tuesday October 8

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Verlander
|(R)
|21-6
|2.58
|25-10
|3-0
|19.1
|0.47
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|(R)
|4:15p
|5-8
|3.41
|4-2
|0-1
|5.2
|3.18
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Verlander
|3-0
|18.0
|2.50
|Castillo
|0-1
|4.1
|10.38
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
