For Games of Wednesday October 30

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2019
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Washington
|Scherzer
|(R)
|11-7
|2.92
|18-13
|1-0
|5.0
|3.60
|Houston
|Greinke
|(R)
|8:08p
|18-5
|2.93
|23-14
|1-0
|12.0
|0.75
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|3-0
|19.0
|1.42
|Greinke
|0-1
|15.0
|3.00
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.
