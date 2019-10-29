Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

For Games of Wednesday October 30

October 29, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Washington Scherzer (R) 11-7 2.92 18-13 1-0 5.0 3.60
Houston Greinke (R) 8:08p 18-5 2.93 23-14 1-0 12.0 0.75
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Scherzer 3-0 19.0 1.42
Greinke 0-1 15.0 3.00

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid