For Games of Wednesday October 30

2019 TEAM 2019 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Washington Scherzer (R) 11-7 2.92 18-13 1-0 5.0 3.60 Houston Greinke (R) 8:08p 18-5 2.93 23-14 1-0 12.0 0.75

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Scherzer 3-0 19.0 1.42 Greinke 0-1 15.0 3.00

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2019 statistics.

