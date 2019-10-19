Listen Live Sports

Forces sweep qualifying at Texas NHRA FallNationals

October 19, 2019 8:40 pm
 
ENNIS, Texas (AP) — John Force and daughter Brittany raced to the No. 1 qualifying spots in AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, with their Friday night runs holding up through two more rounds Saturday at Texas Motorplex.

The 70-year-old John Force had a 3.834-second run at 337.33 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. The 16-time season champion has two event victories this season and 151 overall. Brittany Force broke the track time record with a 3.651-seconds at 331.28 mph.

“It’s always really special to hold the No. 1 qualifier with my dad,” Brittany Force said. “He’s the one who taught me everything about this sport and he’s the reason I’m out here. We did it earlier in the season and to do it again, it’s special to me. It’s on my bucket list to double-up (with a win) with my dad. It would just be awesome to share that with him. Our team is in a very good place.”

Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle, with their times from Friday night also holding up. Coughlin had a 6.509 at 210.41 in a Camaro, and Smith a 6.776 at 200.26 on an EBR.

