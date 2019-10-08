Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former college hockey coach settling discrimination lawsuits

October 8, 2019 7:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The University of Minnesota Duluth and its former women’s hockey coach have reached a tentative agreement that would settle long-running discrimination claims in state and federal courts.

The Star Tribune reports a court filing says attorneys for Shannon Miller and the university negotiated the agreement, but no details were released because it hasn’t formally been signed.

Miller sued the university in federal court in 2015 alleging gender and sexual orientation discrimination and retaliation. Despite being among the most successful women’s hockey coaches, UMD declined to renew Miller’s contract after 16 seasons.

The university last week was ordered to pay Miller $4.4 million in damages and attorneys’ fees. Miller and two other former female coaches also petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate a state lawsuit alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded