Former US track coach Williams injured in auto accident

October 4, 2019 11:34 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of former U.S. national team track and field coach George Williams says he is expected to fully recover after he was injured in a car accident.

Williams’ family members updated his health in a statement issued Friday night through Saint Augustine’s University. Williams has coached at the university since 1976 and is the Division II school’s athletic director.

They say Williams sustained serious injuries during the crash while he was attending the track and field world team championships in Qatar. They described him as “alert, responsive and expected to fully recover.”

No further details about the accident were available.

Williams coached the U.S. Olympic team in the Athens Games in 2004 and has coached more than 40 Olympians, including three gold medalists.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

