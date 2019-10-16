Formula One Schedule and standings

March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Lewis Hamilton)

June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)

June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)

June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)

July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England (Lewis Hamilton)

July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim (Max Verstappen)

Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest (Lewis Hamilton)

Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (Charles Leclerc)

Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza (Charles Leclerc)

Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix (Sebastian Vettel)

Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi (Lewis Hamilton)

Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka (Valtteri Bottas)

Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders Through Oct. 13

1. Lewis Hamilton, 338

2. Valtteri Bottas, 274

3. Charles Leclerc, 221

4. Max Verstappen, 212

5. Sebastian Vettel, 212

6. Carlos Sainz Jr., 76

7. Pierre Gasly, 73

8. Alexander Albon, 64

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 42

10. Nico Hulkenberg, 35

11. Sergio Perez, 35

12. Lando Norris, 35

13. Daniil Kvyat, 33

14. Kimi Räikkönen, 31

15. Kevin Magnussen, 20

16. Lance Stroll, 19

17. Romain Grosjean, 8

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4

19. Robert Kubica, 1

