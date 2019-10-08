Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fox takes second week of television season

October 8, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of the television season had its second winner among the broadcast networks.

The Nielsen company says Fox was the most-watched network last week, beating previous winner NBC in a tight battle.

The increasing tendency of viewers to watch scripted shows on a time-delayed basis inflates the importance of live football in the ratings, and both Fox and NBC had prime-time games last week. Fox also had strong showings from “The Masked Singer” and its drama, “911,” with a tsunami story line.

Nielsen says CBS had the two most-popular scripted programs in “NCIS” and “Young Sheldon.” CBS doesn’t have an NFL prime-time game.

Advertisement

ABC’s “World News Tonight” topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.2 million viewers.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded