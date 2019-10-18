Friday’s College Football Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Muhlenberg 45, Ursinus 21
Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20
Marshall 36, FAU 31
Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3
