Friday’s College Football Scores

October 19, 2019 1:36 am
 
EAST

Muhlenberg 45, Ursinus 21

Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20

SOUTH

Marshall 36, FAU 31

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 56, UNLV 27

