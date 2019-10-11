Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

October 11, 2019 10:50 pm
 
EAST

Boston College 5, Wisconsin 3

Maine 7, Alaska Anchorage 1

Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Penn St. 8, Sacred Heart 2

Holy Cross 3, Providence 2, OT

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Robert Morris 3, Bentley 0

Army 2, UConn 1

UMass 5, RPI 3

Northeastern 2, Union 1

MIDWEST

Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

New Hampshire 6, Miami 2

Clarkson 1, Michigan 1, OT

Alaska 3, Michigan Tech 2

UMass Lowell 3, Minn. Duluth 2

Minnesota St. 4, Arizona St. 1

Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

Michigan St. 5, N. Michigan 3

W. Michigan 2, Ohio St. 2, OT

Omaha 6, Ala. Huntsville 1

