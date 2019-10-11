Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Boston College 5, Wisconsin 3
Maine 7, Alaska Anchorage 1
Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT
Penn St. 8, Sacred Heart 2
Holy Cross 3, Providence 2, OT
Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
Robert Morris 3, Bentley 0
Army 2, UConn 1
UMass 5, RPI 3
Northeastern 2, Union 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Bemidji St. 4, OT
Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1
New Hampshire 6, Miami 2
Clarkson 1, Michigan 1, OT
Alaska 3, Michigan Tech 2
UMass Lowell 3, Minn. Duluth 2
Minnesota St. 4, Arizona St. 1
North Dakota 5, Canisius 0
Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3
Michigan St. 5, N. Michigan 3
W. Michigan 2, Ohio St. 2, OT
Omaha 6, Ala. Huntsville 1
RIT 3, Bowling Green 2, OT
