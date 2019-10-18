Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

October 18, 2019 10:02 pm
 
EAST

Bentley 4, New Hampshire 3, OT

American International 2, Sacred Heart 1

Army 3, Robert Morris 2

Alaska 4, Penn St. 0

UMass 6, Union 1

Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0

Clarkson 3, Vermont 2

UConn 5, RPI 2

Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3, OT

Maine 4, Quinnipiac 2

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Omaha 2

Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1

Miami 4, Ferris St. 3

Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 0

EXHIBITION

Michigan Tech 2, US Under-18 Team 1

