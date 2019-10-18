Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Bentley 3, New Hampshire 2, OT
American International 2, Sacred Heart 1
Army 3, Robert Morris 2
Alaska 4, Penn St. 0
UMass 6, Union 1
Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0
Clarkson 3, Vermont 2
UConn 5, RPI 2
Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3, OT
Maine 4, Quinnipiac 2
N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 4, OT
Minnesota 3, Niagara 2, OT
Ohio St. 3, Omaha 2
Wisconsin 6, Minn. Duluth 2
Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1
North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 4, OT
Miami 4, Ferris St. 3
Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 0
Michigan Tech 2, US Under-18 Team 1
