Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

October 25, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

UMass 4, American International 1

Sacred Heart 4, Niagara 0

Ohio St. 7, Mercyhurst 2

St. Lawrence 2, Holy Cross 2, OT

Advertisement

Bentley 5, Army 0

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Penn St. 2, Robert Morris 1

RPI 3, Union 2

Miami 3, Colgate 3, OT

New Hampshire 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Maine 2, Vermont 1

Providence 6, Boston College 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 5, Lake Superior St. 2

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 1

N. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 3

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal