Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 12, Bel Air 7
Albert Einstein 21, Montgomery Blair 0
Allegany 32, Smithsburg 18
Annapolis 26, North County 21
Arcadia, Va. 47, Col. Richardson 7
Arundel 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 20
Atholton 29, North Hagerstown 22
Baltimore Poly 14, Digital Harbor 0
Bethesda 27, Wootton 7
Bishop McNamara 38, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 6
Blake 14, Magruder 7
Bohemia Manor 21, Joppatowne 0
Boonsboro 35, Williamsport 14
Brunswick def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit
Bullis 35, Riverdale Baptist 0
Cambridge/SD 49, Nandua, Va. 18
Catoctin 46, Oakland Southern 21
Century 35, Francis Scott Key 6
Clear Spring 59, Hancock 0
Damascus 45, Seneca Valley 0
Dematha 17, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0
Dunbar 22, City College 6
Dundalk 21, Woodlawn 16
Elkton 31, Oakdale 14
Fairmont Heights 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 7
Forest Park 56, National Academy Foundation 0
Fort Hill 64, Hedgesville, W.Va. 6
Frankfort, W.Va. 35, Mountain Ridge 20
Franklin 41, Kenwood 6
Georgetown Prep 27, Benedictine, Va. 13
Glenelg 10, Howard 7
Good Counsel 17, St. Mary’s Ryken 14
Gwynn Park 55, Friendly 14
Hammond 32, Mt. Hebron 13
Harford Tech 14, C. Milton Wright 6
Harwood Southern 21, Centennial 0
Heights 28, Baltimore Catholic 14
Hereford 56, Owings Mills 26
Huntingtown 21, St. Charles 20
Kent Island 38, Stephen Decatur 3
Lackey 35, Calvert 14
Lake Clifton 32, Baltimore Douglass 0
Landon 35, Maret, D.C. 16
Liberty 28, Winters Mill 7
Linganore 17, Walkersville 0
Marriotts Ridge 21, Reservoir 7
McDonogh School 28, Calvert Hall College 8
Meade 14, Broadneck 10
Mergenthaler 35, Edmondson-Westside 0
Middletown 35, Frederick 6
Mt. St. Joseph’s 56, Gilman 6
New Era Academy 30, Benjamin Franklin High School 6
New Town 33, Sparrows Point 0
North Caroline 49, Easton 7
North East 27, Perryville 20
North Harford 34, Patterson Mill 33
North Point 70, Leonardtown 6
Northeast – AA 41, Eastern Tech 19
Northern – Cal 33, Chopticon 12
Northern Garrett 27, Grafton, W.Va. 0
Northwest – Mtg 49, Gaithersburg 13
Oakland Mills 12, Long Reach 8
Old Mill 16, Severna Park 0
Overlea 15, Lansdowne 0
Oxon Hill 42, Eleanor Roosevelt 14
Paint Branch 44, Wheaton 0
Pallotti 28, Archbishop Curley 7
Parkside 28, James M. Bennett 15
Parkville 34, Catonsville 14
Patterson 39, Southwestern 0
Patuxent 21, La Plata 14
Poolesville 14, South Carroll 0
Quince Orchard 55, Clarksburg 0
Randallstown 22, Loch Raven 7
Reginald Lewis 22, Carver Vo-Tech 20
Richard Montgomery 41, Walter Johnson 34
River Hill 41, Wilde Lake 7
Rockville 21, Watkins Mill 20
South Hagerstown 26, Silver Oak Academy 0
South River 63, Glen Burnie 0
Springbrook 27, Northwood 18
St. Frances 49, Venice, Fla. 7
St. John’s Catholic Prep 29, James Buchanan, Pa. 6
St. Mary’s 28, Concordia Prep 0
Suitland 14, Hyattsville Northwestern 8
Thomas Stone 14, McDonough 0
Urbana 42, Tuscarora 28
Walt Whitman 42, Winston Churchill 14
Western STES 12, Pikesville 6
Westlake 34, Great Mills 6
Westminster 40, Manchester Valley 0
Wicomico 60, Snow Hill 0
