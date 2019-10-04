Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 12, Bel Air 7

Albert Einstein 21, Montgomery Blair 0

Allegany 32, Smithsburg 18

Annapolis 26, North County 21

Arcadia, Va. 47, Col. Richardson 7

Arundel 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 20

Atholton 29, North Hagerstown 22

Baltimore Poly 14, Digital Harbor 0

Bethesda 27, Wootton 7

Bishop McNamara 38, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 6

Blake 14, Magruder 7

Bohemia Manor 21, Joppatowne 0

Boonsboro 35, Williamsport 14

Brunswick def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Bullis 35, Riverdale Baptist 0

Cambridge/SD 49, Nandua, Va. 18

Catoctin 46, Oakland Southern 21

Century 35, Francis Scott Key 6

Clear Spring 59, Hancock 0

Damascus 45, Seneca Valley 0

Dematha 17, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0

Dunbar 22, City College 6

Dundalk 21, Woodlawn 16

Elkton 31, Oakdale 14

Fairmont Heights 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 7

Forest Park 56, National Academy Foundation 0

Fort Hill 64, Hedgesville, W.Va. 6

Frankfort, W.Va. 35, Mountain Ridge 20

Franklin 41, Kenwood 6

Georgetown Prep 27, Benedictine, Va. 13

Glenelg 10, Howard 7

Good Counsel 17, St. Mary’s Ryken 14

Gwynn Park 55, Friendly 14

Hammond 32, Mt. Hebron 13

Harford Tech 14, C. Milton Wright 6

Harwood Southern 21, Centennial 0

Heights 28, Baltimore Catholic 14

Hereford 56, Owings Mills 26

Huntingtown 21, St. Charles 20

Kent Island 38, Stephen Decatur 3

Lackey 35, Calvert 14

Lake Clifton 32, Baltimore Douglass 0

Landon 35, Maret, D.C. 16

Liberty 28, Winters Mill 7

Linganore 17, Walkersville 0

Marriotts Ridge 21, Reservoir 7

McDonogh School 28, Calvert Hall College 8

Meade 14, Broadneck 10

Mergenthaler 35, Edmondson-Westside 0

Middletown 35, Frederick 6

Mt. St. Joseph’s 56, Gilman 6

New Era Academy 30, Benjamin Franklin High School 6

New Town 33, Sparrows Point 0

North Caroline 49, Easton 7

North East 27, Perryville 20

North Harford 34, Patterson Mill 33

North Point 70, Leonardtown 6

Northeast – AA 41, Eastern Tech 19

Northern – Cal 33, Chopticon 12

Northern Garrett 27, Grafton, W.Va. 0

Northwest – Mtg 49, Gaithersburg 13

Oakland Mills 12, Long Reach 8

Old Mill 16, Severna Park 0

Overlea 15, Lansdowne 0

Oxon Hill 42, Eleanor Roosevelt 14

Paint Branch 44, Wheaton 0

Pallotti 28, Archbishop Curley 7

Parkside 28, James M. Bennett 15

Parkville 34, Catonsville 14

Patterson 39, Southwestern 0

Patuxent 21, La Plata 14

Poolesville 14, South Carroll 0

Quince Orchard 55, Clarksburg 0

Randallstown 22, Loch Raven 7

Reginald Lewis 22, Carver Vo-Tech 20

Richard Montgomery 41, Walter Johnson 34

River Hill 41, Wilde Lake 7

Rockville 21, Watkins Mill 20

South Hagerstown 26, Silver Oak Academy 0

South River 63, Glen Burnie 0

Springbrook 27, Northwood 18

St. Frances 49, Venice, Fla. 7

St. John’s Catholic Prep 29, James Buchanan, Pa. 6

St. Mary’s 28, Concordia Prep 0

Suitland 14, Hyattsville Northwestern 8

Thomas Stone 14, McDonough 0

Urbana 42, Tuscarora 28

Walt Whitman 42, Winston Churchill 14

Western STES 12, Pikesville 6

Westlake 34, Great Mills 6

Westminster 40, Manchester Valley 0

Wicomico 60, Snow Hill 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

