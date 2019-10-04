Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 42, Central – Wise 19

Albemarle 45, Monticello 16

Appomattox 56, Altavista 13

Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7

Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12

Bishop McNamara, Md. 38, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Blacksburg 31, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20

Blue Ridge School 34, Norfolk Christian School 20

Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0

Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7

Brookville 28, William Fleming 0

Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30

C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8

Cambridge/SD, Md. 49, Nandua 18

Caroline 27, Courtland 26

Castlewood 38, Northwood 6

Central of Lunenburg 32, Randolph-Henry 12

Centreville 21, Battlefield 12

Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13

Charles City County High School 47, Lancaster 22

Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7

Churchland 27, Booker T. Washington 0

Clarke County 50, Madison County 13

Clover Hill 32, James River-Midlothian 11

Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT

Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11

Cosby 14, Midlothian 7

Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0

Dan River 45, William Campbell 20

Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6

Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20

Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15

East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0

Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7

Fairmont Heights, Md. 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7

Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7

Fort Chiswell 27, Auburn 14

Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17

Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14

Franklin 60, Surry County 16

Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12

George Marshall 34, Herndon 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7

Georgetown Prep, Md. 27, Benedictine 13

Giles 36, Floyd County 29

Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12

Goochland 35, Amelia County 0

Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6

Greenbrier Christian 54, Brunswick Academy 28

Greensville County 44, Park View-South Hill 7

Gretna 67, Nelson County 20

Halifax County 25, Bassett 15

Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18

Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14

Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8

Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7

Hurley 38, Grundy 6

Indian River 48, Grassfield 27

Isle of Wight Academy 62, Broadwater Academy 16

J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6

James Madison 29, Falls Church 0

James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Covington 14

James River-Buchanan 22, Alleghany 13

James Wood 42, Independence 32

John Handley 42, Culpeper 7

Kenston Forest def. Hampton Roads, forfeit

King George 21, Washington & Lee 20

Lafayette 55, New Kent 2

Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12

Landstown 41, First Colonial 0

Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24

Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29

Lloyd Bird 21, Powhatan 13

Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Louisa 35, Orange County 14

Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3

Manchester 49, Huguenot 21

Marion 41, Lebanon 38

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 22, Hampton Roads 0

Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2

Matoaca 33, Prince George 14

Maury 55, Hermitage 14

Middlesex 24, Northampton 14

Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21

Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12

Mountain View 34, North Stafford 26

Nansemond River 30, King’s Fork High School 13

Narrows 24, Holston 20

Norcom 46, Norview 6

Nottoway 14, Prince Edward County 6

Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14

Page County 58, Bath County 0

Paintsville, Ky. 21, Union 14

Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19

Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0

Perry Co. Central, Ky. 41, Lee High 20

Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7

Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12

Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13

Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Richlands 45, Radford 28

Riverheads 49, Skyline 21

Roanoke Catholic 52, Parry McCluer 6

Salem 41, Christiansburg 13

Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7

South County 54, Annandale 7

South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6

Southampton 48, Brunswick 46

Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28

St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union Prep 19

St. Michael 28, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 13

Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, John Champe 7

Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0

Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27

Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12

T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14

Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0

Tazewell 40, Honaker 21

The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0

Thomas Walker 44, Harlan, Ky. 26

Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13

Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0

Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7

Warhill 54, Jamestown 7

Warwick 27, Menchville 7

West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

West Potomac 62, Lee-Springfield 0

West Springfield 56, Justice High School 14

Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3

William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15

Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13

York 10, Tabb 7

Yorktown 41, Edison 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

