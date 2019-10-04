Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

October 4, 2019 11:54 pm
 
3 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 42, Central – Wise 19

Albemarle 45, Monticello 16

Appomattox 56, Altavista 13

Advertisement

Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12

Bishop McNamara, Md. 38, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Blacksburg 31, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20

Blue Ridge School 34, Norfolk Christian School 20

Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0

Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7

Brookville 28, William Fleming 0

Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30

C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8

Cambridge/SD, Md. 49, Nandua 18

Caroline 27, Courtland 26

Castlewood 38, Northwood 6

Central of Lunenburg 32, Randolph-Henry 12

Centreville 21, Battlefield 12

Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13

Charles City County High School 47, Lancaster 22

Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7

Churchland 27, Booker T. Washington 0

Clarke County 50, Madison County 13

Clover Hill 32, James River-Midlothian 11

Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT

Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11

Cosby 14, Midlothian 7

Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0

Dan River 45, William Campbell 20

Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6

Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20

Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15

East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0

Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7

Fairmont Heights, Md. 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7

Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7

Fort Chiswell 27, Auburn 14

Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17

Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14

Franklin 60, Surry County 16

Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12

George Marshall 34, Herndon 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7

Georgetown Prep, Md. 27, Benedictine 13

Giles 36, Floyd County 29

Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12

Goochland 35, Amelia County 0

Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6

Greenbrier Christian 54, Brunswick Academy 28

Greensville County 44, Park View-South Hill 7

Gretna 67, Nelson County 20

Halifax County 25, Bassett 15

Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18

Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14

Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8

Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7

Hurley 38, Grundy 6

Indian River 48, Grassfield 27

Isle of Wight Academy 62, Broadwater Academy 16

J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6

James Madison 29, Falls Church 0

James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Covington 14

James River-Buchanan 22, Alleghany 13

James Wood 42, Independence 32

John Handley 42, Culpeper 7

Kenston Forest def. Hampton Roads, forfeit

King George 21, Washington & Lee 20

Lafayette 55, New Kent 2

Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12

Landstown 41, First Colonial 0

Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24

Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29

Lloyd Bird 21, Powhatan 13

Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Louisa 35, Orange County 14

Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3

Manchester 49, Huguenot 21

Marion 41, Lebanon 38

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 22, Hampton Roads 0

Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2

Matoaca 33, Prince George 14

Maury 55, Hermitage 14

Middlesex 24, Northampton 14

Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21

Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12

Mountain View 34, North Stafford 26

Nansemond River 30, King’s Fork High School 13

Narrows 24, Holston 20

Norcom 46, Norview 6

Nottoway 14, Prince Edward County 6

Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14

Page County 58, Bath County 0

Paintsville, Ky. 21, Union 14

Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19

Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0

Perry Co. Central, Ky. 41, Lee High 20

Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7

Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12

Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13

Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Richlands 45, Radford 28

Riverheads 49, Skyline 21

Roanoke Catholic 52, Parry McCluer 6

Salem 41, Christiansburg 13

Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7

South County 54, Annandale 7

South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6

Southampton 48, Brunswick 46

Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28

St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union Prep 19

St. Michael 28, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 13

Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, John Champe 7

Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0

Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27

Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12

T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14

Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0

Tazewell 40, Honaker 21

The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0

Thomas Walker 44, Harlan, Ky. 26

Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13

Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0

Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7

Warhill 54, Jamestown 7

Warwick 27, Menchville 7

West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

West Potomac 62, Lee-Springfield 0

West Springfield 56, Justice High School 14

Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3

William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15

Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13

York 10, Tabb 7

Yorktown 41, Edison 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore