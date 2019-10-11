Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 20, Wheaton 6
Annapolis 29, Northeast – AA 14
Brunswick 42, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7
Calvert 35, Thomas Stone 7
Cambridge/SD 55, Washington 12
Carver Vo-Tech 20, Digital Harbor 0
Century 27, Manchester Valley 14
Clear Spring 24, Smithsburg 22
Damascus 49, Watkins Mill 14
Dunbar 20, Forest Park 8
Dundalk 22, Kenwood 8
Elkton 42, North East 7
Fort Hill 55, Oakland Southern 0
Frederick 47, Tuscarora 46
Frederick Douglass 26, Fairmont Heights 20
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 42, Riverdale Baptist 0
Gaithersburg 14, Clarksburg 10
Glenelg 28, Oakland Mills 14
Harford Tech 47, Patterson Mill 20
Havre de Grace 46, North Harford 11
Howard 21, Wilde Lake 0
Huntingtown 33, Chopticon 7
Kent County 26, Col. Richardson 16
La Plata 21, Westlake 12
Lackey 49, McDonough 12
Lake Clifton 20, Baltimore Poly 6
Landon 41, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 35
Magruder 12, Poolesville 7
McDonogh School 45, Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 6
Middletown 27, Oakdale 7
Milford Mill 40, Owings Mills 6
Mountain Ridge 27, University, W.Va. 15
North Point 42, Great Mills 8
Northern Garrett 33, Moorefield, W.Va. 0
Northwest – Mtg 44, Winston Churchill 7
Old Mill 37, Arundel 36
Overlea 60, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0
Paint Branch 21, Blake 7
Pallotti 28, St. Mary’s 24
Patuxent 7, Northern – Cal 6
Penns Grove, N.J. 34, Linganore 6
Quince Orchard 62, Richard Montgomery 14
Rising Sun 26, Aberdeen 14
River Hill 42, Long Reach 8
Saint Paul’s Boys 33, Severn 0
Silver Oak Academy 54, Allegany 28
South Hagerstown 39, Seneca Valley 8
St. Charles 42, Leonardtown 14
St. Mary’s Ryken 49, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0
Stephen Decatur 42, James M. Bennett 6
Urbana def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit
Walkersville 34, Catoctin 31, OT
Westminster 38, Francis Scott Key 0
Winters Mill 21, South Carroll 17
Wise 70, High Point 0
