The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday's Scores

October 11, 2019 10:02 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 20, Wheaton 6

Annapolis 29, Northeast – AA 14

Brunswick 42, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7

Calvert 35, Thomas Stone 7

Cambridge/SD 55, Washington 12

Carver Vo-Tech 20, Digital Harbor 0

Century 27, Manchester Valley 14

Clear Spring 24, Smithsburg 22

Damascus 49, Watkins Mill 14

Dunbar 20, Forest Park 8

Dundalk 22, Kenwood 8

Elkton 42, North East 7

Fort Hill 55, Oakland Southern 0

Frederick 47, Tuscarora 46

Frederick Douglass 26, Fairmont Heights 20

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 42, Riverdale Baptist 0

Gaithersburg 14, Clarksburg 10

Glenelg 28, Oakland Mills 14

Harford Tech 47, Patterson Mill 20

Havre de Grace 46, North Harford 11

Howard 21, Wilde Lake 0

Huntingtown 33, Chopticon 7

Kent County 26, Col. Richardson 16

La Plata 21, Westlake 12

Lackey 49, McDonough 12

Lake Clifton 20, Baltimore Poly 6

Landon 41, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 35

Magruder 12, Poolesville 7

McDonogh School 45, Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 6

Middletown 27, Oakdale 7

Milford Mill 40, Owings Mills 6

Mountain Ridge 27, University, W.Va. 15

North Point 42, Great Mills 8

Northern Garrett 33, Moorefield, W.Va. 0

Northwest – Mtg 44, Winston Churchill 7

Old Mill 37, Arundel 36

Overlea 60, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0

Paint Branch 21, Blake 7

Pallotti 28, St. Mary’s 24

Patuxent 7, Northern – Cal 6

Penns Grove, N.J. 34, Linganore 6

Quince Orchard 62, Richard Montgomery 14

Rising Sun 26, Aberdeen 14

River Hill 42, Long Reach 8

Saint Paul’s Boys 33, Severn 0

Silver Oak Academy 54, Allegany 28

South Hagerstown 39, Seneca Valley 8

St. Charles 42, Leonardtown 14

St. Mary’s Ryken 49, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0

Stephen Decatur 42, James M. Bennett 6

Urbana def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Walkersville 34, Catoctin 31, OT

Westminster 38, Francis Scott Key 0

Winters Mill 21, South Carroll 17

Wise 70, High Point 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

