The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

October 18, 2019 9:27 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 24, Fluvanna 21

Atlee 35, Lee-Davis 0

Bluefield, W.Va. 35, Tazewell 7

Briar Woods 56, Freedom (South Riding) 6

Broad Run 47, Winston Churchill, Md. 7

Buckingham County 55, Randolph-Henry 12

Castlewood 34, Lebanon 14

Central – Wise 21, Union 13

Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14

Clarke County 46, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0

Fork Union Prep 52, Collegiate-Richmond 49, 3OT

Galax 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 14

Gar-Field 28, Colgan 7

Green Run 28, Bayside 23

Gretna 62, Altavista 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Brookville 13

Holston 47, Northwood 0

Hopewell 35, Dinwiddie 20

J.I. Burton 46, Grundy 19

James Madison 31, Chantilly 7

Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst County 6

Landstown 35, Kellam 0

Lord Botetourt 42, Staunton River 7

Loudoun Valley 35, Independence 0

Louisa 45, Kettle Run 0

Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0

Matoaca 41, Colonial Heights 0

Maury 61, Woodrow Wilson 0

Norfolk Academy 49, St. John Paul the Great 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Hanover 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Cave Spring 7

Princess Anne 14, Frank Cox 6

Pulaski County 12, Blacksburg 3

Richlands 38, Marion 0

Ridgeview 44, John Battle 6

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0

Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16

South Lakes 21, Washington-Lee 3

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55, Bishop Ireton 0

Strasburg 53, Madison County 16

Sussex Central 30, Franklin 0

TJ-Richmond 21, Caroline 0

Westfield 51, Oakton 7

William Byrd 23, William Fleming 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

