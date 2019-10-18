Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 24, Fluvanna 21
Atlee 35, Lee-Davis 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 35, Tazewell 7
Briar Woods 56, Freedom (South Riding) 6
Broad Run 47, Winston Churchill, Md. 7
Buckingham County 55, Randolph-Henry 12
Castlewood 34, Lebanon 14
Central – Wise 21, Union 13
Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14
Clarke County 46, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0
Fork Union Prep 52, Collegiate-Richmond 49, 3OT
Galax 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 14
Gar-Field 28, Colgan 7
Green Run 28, Bayside 23
Gretna 62, Altavista 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Brookville 13
Holston 47, Northwood 0
Hopewell 35, Dinwiddie 20
J.I. Burton 46, Grundy 19
James Madison 31, Chantilly 7
Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst County 6
Landstown 35, Kellam 0
Lord Botetourt 42, Staunton River 7
Loudoun Valley 35, Independence 0
Louisa 45, Kettle Run 0
Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0
Matoaca 41, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 61, Woodrow Wilson 0
Norfolk Academy 49, St. John Paul the Great 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Hanover 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Cave Spring 7
Princess Anne 14, Frank Cox 6
Pulaski County 12, Blacksburg 3
Richlands 38, Marion 0
Ridgeview 44, John Battle 6
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16
South Lakes 21, Washington-Lee 3
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55, Bishop Ireton 0
Strasburg 53, Madison County 16
Sussex Central 30, Franklin 0
TJ-Richmond 21, Caroline 0
Westfield 51, Oakton 7
William Byrd 23, William Fleming 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.