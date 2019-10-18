Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arundel 35, Annapolis 21

Atholton 38, Reservoir 21

Avalon 48, Riverdale Baptist 0

Blake 31, Springbrook 7

Bowie 29, Parkdale 0

Broad Run, Va. 47, Winston Churchill 7

Brunswick 36, Smithsburg 0

C. H. Flowers 56, High Point 0

Calvert 28, McDonough 14

Calvert Hall College 23, Archbishop Spalding 17

Cambridge/SD 54, Kent County 19

Catoctin 49, Williamsport 6

Clear Spring 48, St. John’s Catholic Prep 6

Damascus 47, Wheaton 0

Dulaney 40, Western STES 0

Dundalk 16, Towson 8

Easton 37, Queen Annes County 6

Eleanor Roosevelt 20, Laurel 14

Fort Hill 59, Silver Oak Academy 6

Francis Scott Key 8, Manchester Valley 6

Franklin 63, Perry Hall 0

Gaithersburg 14, Bethesda 7

Gwynn Park 30, Fairmont Heights 15

Hereford 28, Overlea 24

Huntingtown 49, Leonardtown 0

Keyser, W.Va. 49, Allegany 0

La Plata 42, Chopticon 7

Lansdowne 28, Eastern Tech 14

Liberty 41, South Carroll 0

Linganore def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Marriotts Ridge 14, Hammond 12

Maryland School for the Deaf 36, James Buchanan, Pa. 6

Meade 28, North County 26

Middletown 41, Tuscarora 0

Milford Mill 28, Arcadia, Va. 12

Montgomery Blair 14, John F. Kennedy 13

National Christian Academy 49, Central 0

North Hagerstown 48, Boonsboro 47

Northern – Cal 44, Great Mills 14

Northern Garrett 34, Mountain Ridge 14

Northwest – Mtg 49, Clarksburg 7

Oakdale 24, Urbana 14

Oakland Mills 14, Howard 9

Oakland Southern 55, Tucker County, W.Va. 0

Old Mill 57, Northeast – AA 14

Oxon Hill 51, Hyattsville Northwestern 21

Paint Branch 42, Northwood 6

Parkside 21, Kent Island 13

Parkville 28, Randallstown 6

Pasadena Chesapeake 28, Harwood Southern 13

Patuxent 35, Lackey 21

Quince Orchard 55, Walt Whitman 0

Richard Montgomery 54, Wootton 14

Rising Sun 44, Bohemia Manor 8

River Hill 14, Glenelg 10

Seneca Valley 14, Rockville 9

Severna Park 48, Glen Burnie 6

Sherwood 41, Albert Einstein 0

South Hagerstown 47, Jefferson, W.Va. 13

South River 48, Broadneck 41

St. Charles 27, North Point 21

St. Frances 35, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 7

St. John’s, D.C. 34, Good Counsel 31

St. Mary’s 28, John Carroll 21

St. Mary’s Ryken 55, Bishop Ireton, Va. 0

Walkersville 67, Frederick 18

Walter Johnson 41, Poolesville 7

Washington 7, Snow Hill 0

Watkins Mill 12, Magruder 0

Westlake 52, Thomas Stone 31

Westminster 35, Century 0

Winters Mill 45, Sparrows Point 8

Wise 47, Suitland 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

