Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arundel 35, Annapolis 21
Atholton 38, Reservoir 21
Avalon 48, Riverdale Baptist 0
Blake 31, Springbrook 7
Bowie 29, Parkdale 0
Broad Run, Va. 47, Winston Churchill 7
Brunswick 36, Smithsburg 0
C. H. Flowers 56, High Point 0
Calvert 28, McDonough 14
Calvert Hall College 23, Archbishop Spalding 17
Cambridge/SD 54, Kent County 19
Catoctin 49, Williamsport 6
Clear Spring 48, St. John’s Catholic Prep 6
Damascus 47, Wheaton 0
Dulaney 40, Western STES 0
Dundalk 16, Towson 8
Easton 37, Queen Annes County 6
Eleanor Roosevelt 20, Laurel 14
Fort Hill 59, Silver Oak Academy 6
Francis Scott Key 8, Manchester Valley 6
Franklin 63, Perry Hall 0
Gaithersburg 14, Bethesda 7
Gwynn Park 30, Fairmont Heights 15
Hereford 28, Overlea 24
Huntingtown 49, Leonardtown 0
Keyser, W.Va. 49, Allegany 0
La Plata 42, Chopticon 7
Lansdowne 28, Eastern Tech 14
Liberty 41, South Carroll 0
Linganore def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit
Marriotts Ridge 14, Hammond 12
Maryland School for the Deaf 36, James Buchanan, Pa. 6
Meade 28, North County 26
Middletown 41, Tuscarora 0
Milford Mill 28, Arcadia, Va. 12
Montgomery Blair 14, John F. Kennedy 13
National Christian Academy 49, Central 0
North Hagerstown 48, Boonsboro 47
Northern – Cal 44, Great Mills 14
Northern Garrett 34, Mountain Ridge 14
Northwest – Mtg 49, Clarksburg 7
Oakdale 24, Urbana 14
Oakland Mills 14, Howard 9
Oakland Southern 55, Tucker County, W.Va. 0
Old Mill 57, Northeast – AA 14
Oxon Hill 51, Hyattsville Northwestern 21
Paint Branch 42, Northwood 6
Parkside 21, Kent Island 13
Parkville 28, Randallstown 6
Pasadena Chesapeake 28, Harwood Southern 13
Patuxent 35, Lackey 21
Quince Orchard 55, Walt Whitman 0
Richard Montgomery 54, Wootton 14
Rising Sun 44, Bohemia Manor 8
River Hill 14, Glenelg 10
Seneca Valley 14, Rockville 9
Severna Park 48, Glen Burnie 6
Sherwood 41, Albert Einstein 0
South Hagerstown 47, Jefferson, W.Va. 13
South River 48, Broadneck 41
St. Charles 27, North Point 21
St. Frances 35, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 7
St. John’s, D.C. 34, Good Counsel 31
St. Mary’s 28, John Carroll 21
St. Mary’s Ryken 55, Bishop Ireton, Va. 0
Walkersville 67, Frederick 18
Walter Johnson 41, Poolesville 7
Washington 7, Snow Hill 0
Watkins Mill 12, Magruder 0
Westlake 52, Thomas Stone 31
Westminster 35, Century 0
Winters Mill 45, Sparrows Point 8
Wise 47, Suitland 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.