The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

October 25, 2019 9:34 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Arundel 52, Glen Burnie 13

Cambridge/SD 47, Snow Hill 8

Catoctin def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Century 34, South Carroll 13

Chopticon 34, Leonardtown 16

Col. Richardson 46, Northampton, Va. 8

Dunbar 37, Edmondson-Westside 12

Easton 49, Wicomico 27

Edgewood 30, Aberdeen 25

Elkton 56, Bel Air 12

Forest Park 22, Baltimore Douglass 0

Francis Scott Key 24, Smithsburg 15

Gwynn Park 49, Largo 14

Huntingtown 17, Northern – Cal 13

Lackey 17, La Plata 14

Linganore 54, Tuscarora 15

Mergenthaler 63, Southwestern 0

Middletown 51, Brunswick 12

New Era Academy 16, Carver Vo-Tech 14

North East 20, Patterson Mill 12

North Hagerstown 41, Hedgesville, W.Va. 19

North Point 51, Thomas Stone 13

Northern Garrett 21, Allegany 14

Oakdale 23, Walkersville 20

Oxon Hill 48, DuVal 0

Paden City, W.Va. 70, Hancock 22

Paint Branch 28, Sherwood 17

Patterson 16, Baltimore Poly 14

Patuxent 28, Calvert 6

Pikesville 24, Catonsville 22

Quince Orchard 17, Northwest – Mtg 7

Reginald Lewis 28, Lake Clifton 16

Richard Montgomery 15, Rockville 12

River Hill 40, Oakland Mills 6

Seneca Valley 18, Walt Whitman 7

South Hagerstown 43, Boonsboro 24

South River 47, Old Mill 9

St. Charles 33, Great Mills 8

Westlake 38, McDonough 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

