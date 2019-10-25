Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arundel 52, Glen Burnie 13
Cambridge/SD 47, Snow Hill 8
Catoctin def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit
Century 34, South Carroll 13
Chopticon 34, Leonardtown 16
Col. Richardson 46, Northampton, Va. 8
Dunbar 37, Edmondson-Westside 12
Easton 49, Wicomico 27
Edgewood 30, Aberdeen 25
Elkton 56, Bel Air 12
Forest Park 22, Baltimore Douglass 0
Francis Scott Key 24, Smithsburg 15
Gwynn Park 49, Largo 14
Huntingtown 17, Northern – Cal 13
Lackey 17, La Plata 14
Linganore 54, Tuscarora 15
Mergenthaler 63, Southwestern 0
Middletown 51, Brunswick 12
New Era Academy 16, Carver Vo-Tech 14
North East 20, Patterson Mill 12
North Hagerstown 41, Hedgesville, W.Va. 19
North Point 51, Thomas Stone 13
Northern Garrett 21, Allegany 14
Oakdale 23, Walkersville 20
Oxon Hill 48, DuVal 0
Paden City, W.Va. 70, Hancock 22
Paint Branch 28, Sherwood 17
Patterson 16, Baltimore Poly 14
Patuxent 28, Calvert 6
Pikesville 24, Catonsville 22
Quince Orchard 17, Northwest – Mtg 7
Reginald Lewis 28, Lake Clifton 16
Richard Montgomery 15, Rockville 12
River Hill 40, Oakland Mills 6
Seneca Valley 18, Walt Whitman 7
South Hagerstown 43, Boonsboro 24
South River 47, Old Mill 9
St. Charles 33, Great Mills 8
Westlake 38, McDonough 6
