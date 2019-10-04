Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Approved a Division Series roster substitution by Atlanta with the addition RHP Julio Teheran for injured RHP Chris Martin.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Simisola Shittu.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G David Stockton. Waived F Jordan Caroline.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Fired general manager Penny Toler.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Fined Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr. an undisclosed amount for fighting Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey during a Sept. 29 game.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Willie Harvey on IR.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad. Released LB B.J. Bello from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Younghoe Koo to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Taylor Lewan. Placed RB David Fluellen on IR.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension.
DEPAUL — Announced junior G Charlie Moore has been granted an NCAA waiver to be immediately eligible for the 2019-20 season.
GEORGETOWN — Promoted Niki Reid to women’s associate head basketball coach.
OKLAHOMA — Suspended K Calum Sutherland indefinitely from the football team.
