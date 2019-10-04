Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Approved a Division Series roster substitution by Atlanta with the addition RHP Julio Teheran for injured RHP Chris Martin.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Simisola Shittu.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G David Stockton. Waived F Jordan Caroline.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Fired general manager Penny Toler.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr. an undisclosed amount for fighting Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey during a Sept. 29 game.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Willie Harvey on IR.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad. Released LB B.J. Bello from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Younghoe Koo to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Taylor Lewan. Placed RB David Fluellen on IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Announced junior G Charlie Moore has been granted an NCAA waiver to be immediately eligible for the 2019-20 season.

GEORGETOWN — Promoted Niki Reid to women’s associate head basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA — Suspended K Calum Sutherland indefinitely from the football team.

WASHINGTON STATE — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.